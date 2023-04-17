18-hours Study Marathon on the occasion of 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar

On the occasion of 132nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratn Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Matunga Mumbai organised continuous 18-hours study program on 14th April, 2023.

“The initiative has been designed to teach students about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s life. He was a social transformer and great leader of our nation, also the father of modern and united India, but, at the heart of his personality was his dedication. It is well known fact that, Babsaheb used to study 18-18 hours that too with 2 slides of bread only. We want to inspire our students to have the same dedication. We want to give message, Enjoy the gain in the pain of continuous 18-hours study.”

At Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological Unicersity Lonere, Prof Nikam with his like minded friends initiated this activity 20 years back. Now the that plant became big Tree there. After joining VJTI, the same activity started here from 2017. There is huge response from the students every year.

This year, 140 students participated in this noble initiative, out of which 40 are the girls, those who promised themselves to study for continuous 18-hours to pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Students reported 6.00am in the morning, and will be studying till 12.00midnight. Dr V.B. Suryawanshi, Professor-In-charge, Library, and Dr V B Nikam, Professor (IT), continuously working hard to make the continuous study comfortable to the students, though is painful to seat and study for 18 hours continuous. The VJTI faculty and staff friends are always in support. Dr Bhosale, HoD Electrical Department has been kind to provide classrooms and volunteers for the program. Dr Sangle(Dean), has been keen to execute the program to the most satisfaction, to pay tributes to Babasaheb in real sense. Dr.Mhaske, Dr. Tayade, Dr DP Rathod, Dr Thorat, Dr Rajesh Patil, and all fraternity was deeply involved in making the event fruitful.

During the 18-hours study session, from 6.00 am morning to 12.0 midnight, we provided Tea, Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner to the students at their place.