17 Staff of Central Railway receive GM’s Safety Award for the month of August-2024

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway, felicitated 17 Central Railway staff i.e. 9 from Mumbai Division, 4 from Bhusaval Division, 2 from Nagpur Division and 1 each from Pune and Solapur Divisions with Safety Award in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on August 6, 2024.

The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the previous months. The award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and cash of ₹ 2000/-.

*Mumbai Division*

1 & 2 Yogesh Uttam Mali and Lalit Vilas Patil, both Track Maintainers, Vasind/Mumbai division, on 07/07/2024, while working as a stationary watchmen, heard a loud unusual sound when Punjab Mail was passing at 06.15 am. On inspection, it was found that an OHE pillar had fallen due to soil erosion and some droppers of the OHE line were broken. They immediately took a decision and Vidarbha Express coming on the Up line was stopped 100 meters before the incident spot by showing red signal. All concerned were informed and a possible accident was averted due to their prompt action.

3 & 4. Santosh Kumar Sahni and Shrikant Janardan Pagare, both Trackman, Lonavala/Mumbai division, on 02/08/2024 at 01.00 am, while on patrolling duty, saw a boulder fallen at kilometer 121/900-122/0 of Middle line and Up line between Lonavala/Khandala. They took immediate action, protected the track and informed all concerned. Due to their prompt action, a possible accident was averted.

5. Tejbir Malaan, Track Maintainer, Lonavala/Mumbai division, on 14/07/2024, while working as a night watchman, at 02.30 am, saw that a boulder had fallen in the middle of the track at kilometer 116/500 of the Down Main line. He immediately protected the line and informed all concerned. Arrangements were made to remove the boulder and a possible accident was averted due to his prompt action.

6. M. S Shelke, Motorman, Kalyan/Mumbai division, on 18/07/2024 while on duty saw an iron frame lying on the track between Byculla – Sandhurst Road station. He immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train just touching the iron frame. His quick action averted a possible accident.

7. Jagdish Bithoba Fitter / C & W Igatpuri / Mumbai division, on 10/06/2024, while checking the brake power of a goods train, found the central pivot bottom plate of a trolley of a wagon in broken condition. The said wagon was marked sick and a possible mishap was averted.

8. Piyush Kumar Chaurasia, Deputy Station Manager, Taloja/Mumbai division, on 08/06/2024, immediately after the arrival of the goods train in the down loop line of Taloja station, set the rear point for the main line. The loco pilot of Pragati Express coming behind the goods train crossed the Down home signal in On position. Chaurasia immediately informed the Loco pilot and Guard about the situation. Pragati Express crossed the advance starter and stopped. Due to his quick action, Pragati Express was saved from colliding with the rear of the goods train.

9. Nitin Jadhav, Electrical Signal Maintainer, Mulund/Mumbai division on 03/07/2024 noticed a rail fracture at kilometer 28/126 of Down local line during work between Mulund - Nahur. He immediately protected the track and informed all concerned. A possible accident was averted due to his prompt action.

*Bhusaval Division*

10. Shalini Manoj, Technician, C&W Bhusaval, Bhusaval division, during inspection of Goods train on 03/07/2024, noticed a crack in the lower part of the bogie bolster of a wagon which is not normally visible to the eye. This crack could have caused a serious accident in future. Due to her keen inspection, a possible mishap was averted.

11. Santosh Jadhav, Master Craftsman, C&W Chalisgaon / Bhusaval division, on 20/05/2024, received information at 17.45 hrs that there was a fire in the ETL electric junction box of Generator car of 11061 Down LTT-Jayraj Nagar Exp, which was standing at Chalisgaon. He immediately reached the spot, switched off the generator and extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher.A possible accident was averted due to his prompt action.

12. Vikas Kumar, Keyman, Ankai/Bhusaval division, on 17/07/2024 while working as gateman at gate number 81/C at 00.23 am, heard an unusual sound coming from the 10th wagon of a Goods train on Down line and also saw sparks. He immediately showed danger hand signal and informed all concerned. On investigation after the train stopped, the top side bearer cup cap and load device rod of a wagon were found missing. A possible accident was averted due to his prompt action.

13. Arvind, Constable, Shegaon/Bhusaval division, during patrolling duty on 24/07/2024 at 06.25 hrs,saw weld fracture and fish plate protruding out at kilometer 529/18-20 of Down line. He immediately informed all concerned. A possible accident was averted due to his prompt action.

*Nagpur Division*

14. Litesh Kumar Deshmukh, Assistant Loco Pilot Nagpur/Nagpur division, on 05/07/2024, while working on a long haul train, while checking the load on the curve, noticed that the 35th wagon had a hot axle. He immediately informed all concerned. The train was stopped at Borkhedi station and further action was taken. Due to his alertness, a possible accident was averted.

15. Pramod Sahebrao, Keyman, Dhamangaon/Nagpur division, on 02/07/2024, while working as gateman at gate number 74, noticed a hot axle in the 12th wagon of a goods train passing on the Up line. He immediately showed the danger hand signal and informed all concerned. The train was stopped at Dhamangaon and the hot axle wagon was separated. A possible accident was averted due to his prompt action.

*Pune Division*

16. Anil Kumar Helper, Signal &Telecommunications, Uruli/Pune division, on 20/07/2024, during duty near Uruli home signal, saw smoke coming out from the Generator Car of train number 16340 UP Nagarcoil-CSMT Exp due to brake binding. All concerned were informed and the train was stopped and further action was taken. Due to his alertness, possible damage to the train could be avoided.

*Solapur Division*

17. Suresh Lokhande SSE/TRD Salgare/Solapur division, on 05/07/2024 noticed bulging in LS wire at location no. 519/19. After close examination, it was found that only 14 out of 19 strands of LS wire were safe. He immediately replaced the LS wire and prevented a serious fault.

The General Manager in his address congratulated the awardees and complimented them for their alertness and dedication towards their duties. He said that such acts of alertness will motivate others to sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Prabhat Ranjan, Additional General Manager, M S Uppal, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Rajneesh Mathur, Principal Chief Engineer, S S Gupta, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Sunil Kumar Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Dharamveer Meena, Principal Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer, S N Chaudhary, Principal Chief Security Commissioner and N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer and other Senior Officers of Central Railway were present on the occasion.