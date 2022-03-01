160 persons caught in Central Railway's Anti-Smoking Safety Drive

Central Railway has launched an extensive Anti-Smoking Safety Drive as part of its continued efforts to provide safe and better travel to its passengers.

This Anti-Smoking Safety Drive has been launched on Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusaval and Nagpur divisions of Central Railway.

In this drive, on 24.2.2022 & 25.2.2022, a total of 160 people have been detected and penalised Rs.29,700/- under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) – 2003.

This includes 67 cases & penalty of Rs.13,200/-from Mumbai Division, 37 cases & penalty of Rs.7,400/- each from Bhusaval & Nagpur Division, 9 cases & penalty of Rs.1,500/-from Pune Division and 10 cases & penalty of Rs.200/-from Solapur Division.

Smoking is injurious to health and punishable under COPTA-2003. Central Railway appeals to its passengers to avoid smoking in railway premises & trains and make travel safe for themselves as well as for other passengers.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:28 PM IST