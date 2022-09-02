150th birth anniversary of Sahitya Samrat N. C. Kelkar celebrated

(From L-R) Dr. Vasanti Patwardhan, Manjiri Savarkar, Saleel Sanjay Savarkar, Dr. Mukund Abhyankar, Anil Kelkar & CA Milind Kale |

The 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Sahitya Samrat N. C. Kelkar have commenced from 24th August 2022. On this occasion various programmes and events will be arranged throughout the year, informed his great-great grandson, Salil Savarkar. A small function was arranged at the Head Office of The Cosmos Cooperative Bank Ltd., to discuss the organization of programmes during this 150th Birth Anniversary year.

Salil Savarkar informed that N. C. Kelkar was an important personality of our society whose work covers fields like education, culture, politics etc. His thoughts are relevant even today and so his literature should reach the new generation. Hence it has been decided to celebrate his 150th Birth Anniversary with year-long events. He also emphasized that it is necessary to digitalize the literature of N. C. Kelkar which will be a grand and fitting tribute to him.

Cosmos Bank’s Chairman, CA Milind Kale stated that when Cosmos Credit Society was converted to Cosmos Cooperative Bank Ltd. in the year 1928, N. C. Kelkar was its first Chairman. Hence these 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations are close to our hearts & we consider it our responsibility too. He also said that it is very important to create new institutions and sustain them, so we will organize year-round events with association with various organizations and personalities. Cosmos Bank will definitely take a lead in the 150th Anniversary Celebrations.

Member of Parliament, Pradeep Rawat (Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal) also expressed his thoughts during this occasion. Executives of institutions founded and nurtured by N. C. Kelkar were also present for this function. Amit Paranjape of MCCIA, Bhupal Patwardhan of Bhandarkar Institute, Anil Nene of Maharashtra Mandal- London, Arvind Gokhale, Kunal Tilak from Tilak Kesari Maratha Sanstha, Kelkar family members etc., were present during this function.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of Cosmos Bank, Sachin Apte, Senior Director, Dr. Mukund Abhyankar and all other Directors along with Managing Director, Mrs. Apekshita Thipsay were present. Compering of this function was done by Prachi Ghotkar.