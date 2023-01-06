e-Paper Get App
134th OSCC meeting held in Varanasi

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 01:24 AM IST
The 134th meeting of the Offshore Security Co-ordination Committee (OSCC) was held at Varanasi on January 4, under the Chairmanship of DG VS Pathania, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard, to review the preparedness and effectiveness of the security of India's offshore installations. Addressing the meeting, DG VS Pathania, PTM, TM, DGICG, Chairman of OSCC highlighted the importance of energy security. Whilst mentioning, perennial evolving threats, he said, the possibility of assault by inimical forces cannot be ruled out, and stressed to maintain focused and stringent offshore security measures at all times. He also highlighted that as a forum, we cannot afford to ignore any factor that influences offshore security, and that all stakeholders have to maintain thorough preparedness which demand prompt, coordinated and concerted efforts.

