11th Higher Education Forum Teachers’ Day celebrations

With more than 3,500 members, Higher Education Forum (HEF) is the largest community of higher education professionals in India. Members of HEF include senior academic administrators like Vice Chancellors / Directors / Deans, faculty members of higher educational institutions (HEIs) besides corporate involved in corporate academic integration. It is engaged in a number of capacity building activities for the two most important stakeholders in education namely, faculty and students. HEF Journal of Higher Education is the bi-annual journal published by HEF. One of the important activities of HEF is the annual celebration of teachers’ day through recognizing / felicitating some of the outstanding teachers from HEIs from different streams.

The 11th HEF Teachers’ Day Event took place on Sunday 26th September Sunday. Because of pandemic, the event this year was on virtual mode. Eighteen (18) faculty members / educationists were felicitated during the event. They were from different streams of higher education from various parts of the country.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:54 PM IST