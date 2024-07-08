11-day Coaches Development Program, organised by Badminton Association of India in collaboration with REC Ltd, concludes

The 11-day residential Coaches Development Program, organised by Badminton Association of India (BAI) in collaboration with REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) simultaneously at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE), Guwahati and Raipur, concluded today with a total of 53 participants from 22 states of India being trained in grassroots coaching methodologies.

After the conclusion of this program, these coaches will further train grass-root level players of various age groups across several badminton academies across the country and help identify and hone new talents for the country. This strategic initiative seeks to bring uniformity to coaching practices and create a robust pipeline of potential badminton stars.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Taruna Gupta, ED (CSR), REC Limited said, "We are immensely proud to be part of this significant initiative. Our association with the Badminton Association of India and the Sports Authority of India in conducting the Coaches Development Program is a testament to our commitment towards the development of sports in India. We believe that our contribution under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will not only enhance the skills of our coaches but also contribute to the overall growth of badminton in our country. REC nurtures not only sporting talent of athletes, but also plays a key role in development of coaches at grass roots level. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this program in nurturing world-class badminton talent from India.”

Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General, BAI, said, “Grassroots coaches play a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing talent at an early stage. This program equips them with the tools to identify potential stars and lay the foundation for their development. We thank REC and SAI for this collaboration with BAI and supporting us in this initiative.”

Participants in their feedback expressed gratitude to the BAI-REC-SAI partnership for the program’s comprehensive approach. They emphasized how it deepened their understanding of coaching nuances and praised the program’s practical insights.

REC Limited, under its CSR initiative has committed a sum of ₹100 crore for the development of sports in India. The funding assists sports persons to excel in their respective field by providing opportunities to train under coaches of international repute with technical, scientific and psychological support and also in providing exposure to international competitions.