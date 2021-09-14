11 Central Railway staff felicitated with General Manager’s Safety Award

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 11 Central Railway staff (three from Mumbai Division and two each from Nagpur, Pune, Solapur and Bhusaval Divisions) in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on September 13, 2021.

The award consists of a commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-. Safety category staff of Central Railway were selected for their alertness and prompt action to prevent possible train accidents while on duty during the month of August 2021.

Shri Namdeo Rende, Loco Pilot and Shri Rajesh Banodia, Co-Loco Pilot of 01222 Up Rajdhani Special in Byculla-CSMT section, Shri S.K. Pradhan, Loco Pilot of 02193 at Kalyan of Mumbai Division, Shri Prashant Bhagat, Loco Pilot, Nagpur Division and Shri V. Ayyappan, Loco Pilot, Daund, Solapur Division for timely stopping their trains and avoid possible untoward incident. Shri Amit Pardeshi, Junior Engineer (carriage and wagon) for noticing lower spring of a coach in tilting condition in Balharshah yard, Nagpur Division, Shri Kaptan Singh Banaskar, Keyman, Kirloskarwadi, Pune Division, detecting weld fracture during night patrol, Shri Subhash Kumar, Track Maintainer, Rahimatpur, Pune Division, noticed joint fracture in bridge approach, Shri Sudhir Kumar, Khalasi, Daund, Solapur Division noticed broken part of a wagon, Shri Parshuram Yadav, Pointsman, Bhusaval Division noticed fire in battery box of AC-3 Tier coach of 04152 Dn Special at Kherwadi station, Shri Bablu Shaikh Mohiuddin, Keyman, Bhusaval Yard noticing breakage in tongue rail at Bhusaval yard were awarded.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing said that the round the clock alertness amongst the railway staff for safer working will motivate them and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:22 PM IST