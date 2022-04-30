10 WR employees felicitated with General Manager’s Safety Award

Anil Kumar Lahoti - General Manager of Western & Central Railway felicitated 10 employees from various divisions of WR for their outstanding works which resulted in safe train working. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the months of February & March 2022 and thereby ensuring safety of train operations. Out of the 10 employees, 3 each were from Ahmedabad & Ratlam Division, 2 from Vadodara Division and 1 each from Rajkot and Bhavnagar Division. The meeting was attended by the Principal Head of Departments (PHODs) while the Divisional Railway Managers of all Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Lahoti appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. The employees awarded showed their great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of rail fracture, hot axles, detection of track fracture, pinion jam, broken OHE dropper wire, flat tyre in wagons, etc. Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert possibility of any untoward incidence.

