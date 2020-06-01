Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

WRWWO President Tanuja Kansal motivates women employees to practice yoga in their daily lives

With one more Shramik Spl Train from Mumbai, WR runs total 1229 to carry 18.49 lakh migrants to their hometowns

Vineet Abhishek takes over as Sr Divisional Operations Manager at Mumbai Division of WR

GM/WR reviews progress of private freight terminals in 2nd web conference over WR

International Yoga Day observed on Western Railway with the theme “Yoga At Home With Family”

Western Railway runs total 1226 Shramik Spl trains to carry 18.44 lakh migrants to their native states

Western Railway to run one more parcel special train with 2 trips between Kankaria & Khurda Road

WR beautifies Mahim station with ‘Heroes Of Mumbai’ murals as an ode to the corona warriors

