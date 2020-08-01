Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

WR’s various innovative works made a strong mark at the Rly board's prestigious “Rail Good Work Portal”

Due to pandemic, WR refunds Rs. 409 crore for cancelled tickets

WR's Bhavnagar division BDU loads the first rake of onion from Dhoraji to Bangladesh

WR completes construction of 3 FOBs, 1 skywalk & 1 ROB over Mumbai suburban section during lockdown

WR removes permanent speed restrictions in Bandra-Khar section

WR sells scrap worth Rs. 45 cr. over Indian railways during lockdown through e-auctions

Despite lockdown, WR achieves earnings of more than Rs 2800 crore from goods traffic

Despite lockdown, WR earns more than Rs 2723 crore from goods traffic

