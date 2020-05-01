Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

WR ensures transportation of 26000 tonnes of essential commodities in the last 45 days

WR ensures transportation of 26000 tonnes of essential commodities in the last 45 days

WR gears up for upcoming monsoon season despite lesser workforce

WR gears up for upcoming monsoon season despite lesser workforce

WR to run two more parcel special trains with 2 trips each between Kankaria – Cuttack & Palanpur – Sankrail Goods Terminal

WR to run two more parcel special trains with 2 trips each between Kankaria – Cuttack & Palanpur – Sankrail Goods Terminal

Mission Food Distribution by WR & IRCTC crosses 5 lakh food packets

Mission Food Distribution by WR & IRCTC crosses 5 lakh food packets

Western Rly transports more than 27,000 tonnes of essential commodities through Parcel Spl trains in last 47 days

Western Rly transports more than 27,000 tonnes of essential commodities through Parcel Spl trains in last 47 days

Despite lockdown, Western Railway loads 3258 rakes of goods trains with 6.14 mn tonnes of essentials

Despite lockdown, Western Railway loads 3258 rakes of goods trains with 6.14 mn tonnes of essentials

8 parcel Special trains depart from WR to various parts of the country on May 5 for transportation of essential commodities

8 parcel Special trains depart from WR to various parts of the country on May 5 for transportation of essential commodities

WR to run 2 more parcel Spl trains with 4 trips between Okha – Trivandrum & Karambeli – New Guwahati

WR to run 2 more parcel Spl trains with 4 trips between Okha – Trivandrum & Karambeli – New Guwahati

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in