WR transports 67,000 tonnes of essential commodities through 369 parcel spl trains

WR loads more than 3.79 cr litres milk during the lockdown, being highest over Indian Railways

WR transports 68,000 tonnes of essential commodities through 372 parcel spl trains

WR transports 16.21 mn tonnes through more than 7700 rakes of goods trains during the ongoing lockdown

Sachin Ashok Sharma takes over as secretary to GM of Western Railway

WR transports 15.79 mn tonnes through more than 7500 rakes of goods trains

WR runs 1230 Shramik Special trains to carry 18.50 lakh migrants to their hometowns

Western Railway to run three more Parcel Special Trains with 80 Trips between Bandra (T) – Ludhiana, Okha – Guwahati & Porbandar – Shalimar

