WR loads more than 12,850 rakes of goods trains earning revenue of approx Rs 3380 crore

Virtual PC held by WR Divisional Rly Manager enumerating various achievements

WR launches 8 girders at Ferere ROB between Charni road and Grant road

WR transports more than 1.06 lakh tonnes of essentials through its 488 parcel special trains

WR GM launches ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ campaign

WR transports 1L tonnes of essentials through its 475 parcel spl trains despite lockdown

WR GM conducts safety inspection & visits Boisar goods shed

WR's GM inaugurates staff amenities in all 6 divisions through a video link on Independence Day

