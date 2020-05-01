Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

IRCTC provides free meals & packaged drinking water to all migrant labourers in Shramik Special trains

WR covers 49% of total parcel load and 41% of total earnings of entire Indian Rlys

IRCTC distributes 5 Lakh food packets in the West zone & 2.66 lakh over W.Rly in last 35 days

WR commercial warriors undertake social responsibility during lockdown

WR & IRCTC distribute free meals to about 4.35 lakh needy persons in the last 34 days

WR runs 116 parcel special & 19 milk special trains during lockdown

WR to run two more Parcel Special Trains with 4 trips between Karambeli-New Guwahati And Okha- Guwahati

13,540 food packets distributed on 29th April, under Mission Food Distribution by WR & IRCTC

