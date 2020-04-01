Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

W Rly to extend 4 more trips of two parcel special trains between Karambeli – New Guwahati & Palanpur – Salchapra

Western Rly surpasses 3.14 lakh free meals to needy persons across all divisions during lockdown

Western Rly to extend run of two parcel special trains by 6 more trips between Rajkot-Coimbatore & Okha-Trivnadrum

Mission Food Distribution by Western Rly & IRCTC continues with high spirit of service and dedication to the nation

Western Rly's Lower Parel Workshop manufactures intubation boxes to fight Covid-19

Western Rly & IRCTC display commitment towards the nation & society under Mission Food Distribution

Western Rly to run two more trips of parcel special train between Kankaria & Bhimsen

Under Mission Food Distribution Western Rly distributes 2.85 lakh food packets in last 23 days

