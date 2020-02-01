Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

W Rly Mazdoor Sangh, Jagjivan Ram Hospital conduct blood donation drive at Churchgate Station

W Rly Mazdoor Sangh, Jagjivan Ram Hospital conduct blood donation drive at Churchgate Station

Western Rly prepared to control & fight Coronavirus infection

Western Rly prepared to control & fight Coronavirus infection

Western Railway commemorates International Women's Day with various special initiatives & events for women empowerment

Western Railway commemorates International Women's Day with various special initiatives & events for women empowerment

Tanuja Kansal, WRWWO President felicitates 35 women railway employees

Tanuja Kansal, WRWWO President felicitates 35 women railway employees

Ajay Goyal takes over as principal chief engineer of Western Railway

Ajay Goyal takes over as principal chief engineer of Western Railway

W.Rly GM inspects Jagjivan Ram Hospital

W.Rly GM inspects Jagjivan Ram Hospital

PM Modi flags off Kashi Mahakal Express between Varanasi And Indore

PM Modi flags off Kashi Mahakal Express between Varanasi And Indore

Western Railway organises health check-up camp at Valsad

Western Railway organises health check-up camp at Valsad

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in