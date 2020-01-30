Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division celebrates 71st Republic Day

As a new motivating initiative, under the directions of Western Railway’s General Manager – Alok Kansal, a new tradition has been started by all 6 divisions of W. Rly to facilitate several outstanding employees on the occasion of Republic Day with Gold medals & certificates of appreciation for their exemplary contribution to ensure safety and other important aspects at various levels. Cash awards and certificates were distributed to the staff of Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Signal & Telecommunication departments for carrying out Jumbo Block work smoothly and in great coordination. Non-Fare Revenue & UTS teams were awarded for their exemplary work in increasing railway’s earnings, RPF team for locating and handing over interstate criminals, Controller team of Operating Dept. and various individual staff and officers for their meritorious work. Unions were also awarded with medals for their inputs and efforts. These awards were distributed to appreciate work & efforts made by employees under the moto “We celebrate work.”