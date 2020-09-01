Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Western Railway celebrates Railway Protection Force’s 36th Raising Day

Western Railway Women Welfare Organisation president interacts with Western Railway’s sportspersons through webinar

Western Railway observes Swachhta Pakhwada over all its divisions

Western Railway transports Gujarat fish from Okha to West Bengal

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western Railway administers Swachchta Pledge through a webinar

Western Railway Women Welfare Organisation President interacts with women’s wing of Western Railway Employees Union through webinar

Western Railway’s Rajkot division’s BDU creates a new record of highest single trip loading to West Bengal

Western Railway provides a thrust to digital mode of payments & transactions

