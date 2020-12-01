Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Western Railway runs 730 parcel special trains during Covid- 19 pandemic

Western Railway runs 730 parcel special trains during Covid- 19 pandemic

Western Railway pays tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Western Railway pays tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal awards 9 employees for their exemplary work towards safety during the Covid-19 lockdown

Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal awards 9 employees for their exemplary work towards safety during the Covid-19 lockdown

Western Railway accomplishes a new record by winning 7 National Level Awards at the ABCI awards event

Western Railway accomplishes a new record by winning 7 National Level Awards at the ABCI awards event

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurates RPF’s e-patrolling & beat management app

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurates RPF’s e-patrolling & beat management app

Western Railway’s Electric Loco Shed, Vadodara secures award for the innovative “Push-Pull Operation” project

Western Railway’s Electric Loco Shed, Vadodara secures award for the innovative “Push-Pull Operation” project

Western Railway crosses running of 700 Parcel Special Trains

Western Railway crosses running of 700 Parcel Special Trains

Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal conducts inspection of Mumbai-Valsad section to review various ongoing works

Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal conducts inspection of Mumbai-Valsad section to review various ongoing works

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in