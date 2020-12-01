Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

All women staff crew pilots goods train on Western Railway

Western Railway loads 8.05 mn tonnes in Dec ’20, registers 22% rise over the previous year

Western Railway opens new foot over bridge at Malad station

Western Railway commissions automatic coach washing plant at coaching depot, Mumbai Central

2020 proves to be "The Year of Victories over Challenges" for Western Railway

Western Railway transports 1335 tonnes of gram pulse from Rajkot to Kerala for the first time

Western Railway celebrates 65th Railway Week Award function

Alok Kansal – General Manager Western Railway interacts with Members of Parliament of Mumbai Division

