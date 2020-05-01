Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Western Railway ensures transportation of 38,000 tonnes of essential commodities

Western Railway to run two more parcel special trains between Okha-Trivandrum & Kankaria-Fatuha

About 5.56 lakh food packets distributed to needy persons over Western Railway in the last 49 days

Despite lockdown, WR runs 219 parcel special trains to ensure supply of essential materials

W. Rly to run one more time-tabled parcel special train between Karambeli and New Guwahati

Covid-19: About 5.50 lakh food packets distributed to needy persons over WR

WR to run 105 more trips of 8 time-tabled parcel special trains

WR transports more than 35000 tonnes through 230 parcel special trains

