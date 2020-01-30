Western Railway celebrates Republic Day

Kansal addressed the gathering by extending the greetings on this occasion to the Railwaymen and their families. Kansal stated that Western Railway has achieved an earning of approx. Rs.341 crore from land resources which is Rs.77 crore higher than the proportionate target. WR have achieved a loading of 59.04 million tonnes in this financial year upto December 2019 and the originating earning in this period has been approx Rs 10921 crore. WR ran 2904 Double Stack Container trains and 1005 Long Haul trains during this period which are highest ever. Western Railway has successfully implemented Budget Module, Traffic Accounts Management System and E-recon on Indian Railways. Tanuja Kansal – President of Western Railway’s Women Welfare Organization, V. K. Tripathi – Additional General Manager of W. Rly along with various Principal Heads of Departments and other senior railway officers & staff were also present on this occasion.