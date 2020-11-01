Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal awards 9 employees for their exemplary work towards safety during the Covid-19 lockdown

Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal awards 9 employees for their exemplary work towards safety during the Covid-19 lockdown

Western Railway accomplishes a new record by winning 7 National Level Awards at the ABCI awards event

Western Railway accomplishes a new record by winning 7 National Level Awards at the ABCI awards event

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurates RPF’s e-patrolling & beat management app

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurates RPF’s e-patrolling & beat management app

Western Railway’s Electric Loco Shed, Vadodara secures award for the innovative “Push-Pull Operation” project

Western Railway’s Electric Loco Shed, Vadodara secures award for the innovative “Push-Pull Operation” project

Western Railway crosses running of 700 Parcel Special Trains

Western Railway crosses running of 700 Parcel Special Trains

Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal conducts inspection of Mumbai-Valsad section to review various ongoing works

Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal conducts inspection of Mumbai-Valsad section to review various ongoing works

Western Railway observes Constitution Day with great enthusiasm

Western Railway observes Constitution Day with great enthusiasm

Western Railway’s Bhavnagar Terminus gets a facelift

Western Railway’s Bhavnagar Terminus gets a facelift

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in