Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

WR successfully runs 500 Shramik Special Trains ferring 7 lakh migrants

WR successfully runs 500 Shramik Special Trains ferring 7 lakh migrants

WR & IRCTC distribute 63 lakh food packets in the last 50 days

WR & IRCTC distribute 63 lakh food packets in the last 50 days

W. Rly to run one more parcel special train with 2 trips between Palanpur and Salchapra to supply essential medicines & goods

W. Rly to run one more parcel special train with 2 trips between Palanpur and Salchapra to supply essential medicines & goods

W.Rly put into place all requisite precautions for passengers arriving from New Delhi at Mumbai Central & Sabarmati stations

W.Rly put into place all requisite precautions for passengers arriving from New Delhi at Mumbai Central & Sabarmati stations

W. Rly transports more than 3,1000 tonnes essential commodities in 202 parcel special trains during the lockdown

W. Rly transports more than 3,1000 tonnes essential commodities in 202 parcel special trains during the lockdown

WR & IRCTC feed about 5.27 lakh needy persons, in last 45 days

WR & IRCTC feed about 5.27 lakh needy persons, in last 45 days

WR to run two more trips of one parcel special train between Okha and Trivandrum

WR to run two more trips of one parcel special train between Okha and Trivandrum

WR partially commences normal passenger services

WR partially commences normal passenger services

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in