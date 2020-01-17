Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicates various passenger amenities from Gandhinagar Capital Station

Shah dedicated the 100 feet monumental National Flag at Gandhinagar Capital railway station, Passenger Information System at Kalol station, Electronic Chart Display System at Sabarmati (Dharamnagar) station, Passenger Information System & Clocks at Chandlodiya station, the work of conversion of Rail level platform to High level platform at Chharodi & Sanand stations as well as Free Wi – Fi service facilities at Gandhinagar Capital, Sabarmati (Dharamnagar), Sabarmati (Central Jail), Moti Aadraj, Khodiyaar, Dabhoda and Rakhiyal stations. These passenger related amenities will provide a better travelling experience to the passengers.

The monumental National flag at Gandhinagar Capital has been installed at a cost of Rs. 16.53 lakhs and will instill a sense of pride and patriotism amongst the passengers. The function was attended by Shri Deepak Kumar Jha – Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad Division alongwith various diginitaries, senior railway officials from W. Rly Headquarters as well as from Division.