Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Praveen Chandra Sinha joins as Inspector General of RPF cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of WR

Praveen Chandra Sinha joins as Inspector General of RPF cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of WR

GM WR Alok Kansal receives Rs. 52 lakh cheque on behalf of Minister of Rlys, from W. Rly employees union for “PM Cares Fund”

GM WR Alok Kansal receives Rs. 52 lakh cheque on behalf of Minister of Rlys, from W. Rly employees union for “PM Cares Fund”

WR transports 68600 tonnes of essential commodities through 374 parcel spl trains

WR transports 68600 tonnes of essential commodities through 374 parcel spl trains

WR transports 67,000 tonnes of essential commodities through 369 parcel spl trains

WR transports 67,000 tonnes of essential commodities through 369 parcel spl trains

WR loads more than 3.79 cr litres milk during the lockdown, being highest over Indian Railways

WR loads more than 3.79 cr litres milk during the lockdown, being highest over Indian Railways

WR transports 68,000 tonnes of essential commodities through 372 parcel spl trains

WR transports 68,000 tonnes of essential commodities through 372 parcel spl trains

WR transports 16.21 mn tonnes through more than 7700 rakes of goods trains during the ongoing lockdown

WR transports 16.21 mn tonnes through more than 7700 rakes of goods trains during the ongoing lockdown

Sachin Ashok Sharma takes over as secretary to GM of Western Railway

Sachin Ashok Sharma takes over as secretary to GM of Western Railway

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in