MoS Railway dedicates 8 FOB at 7 Mumbai Suburban Stations Of W. Rly

According to press release issued by Ravinder Bhakar – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Western Railway has provided these eight Foot Over Bridges where crossing the tracks and safety of passengers was at risk and has added value to passenger amenities provided by Western Railway. The new Foot Over Bridges which will be dedicated are at Andheri, Nallasopara, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Jogeshwari, Goregaon and Bandra suburban stations. The two new FOBs at Andheri station (South Side & Middle) were completed in mere 9 & 10 months’ time respectively at a cost of Rs. 1.82 cr and Rs. 7.5 cr. Another new FOB has been constructed at the busy station of Nallasopara(South) of length 44.5 m and 6 m wide. The new FOB at Mumbai Central (North)whose length is 109 m and 10 m wide, connects the suburban line with the main line with much ease, was built at a cost of Rs. 19 cr. A new FOB measuring 41 m long & 6 m wide at Grant Road (Middle) has been constructed for the convenience of passengers at a cost of Rs. 4.9 cr. The middle FOB at Jogeshwari station has been extended whose work was completed in 4 months’ time. The hustling and bustling Goregaon station has a new FOB of 90.96 m length and 6 m width. Another new FOB was constructed at Bandra station (South) from Platform No. 6/7 for easy connectivity of commuters of 99.50 m length and 10 m wide, which was built at a cost of Rs. 6.75 cr.