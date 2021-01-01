Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Kiosk for sanitisation & wrapping of luggage inaugurated at Mumbai Central station

Western Railway holds ‘Samvad’ on digital platform - web conference with freight customers

Alok Kansal, GM, Western Railway, conducts inspection of Jalgaon-Nandurbar section of Mumbai division

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway applauds Women power in RPF’s passing out parade ceremony at Valsad Training Centre

WRWWO President visits and interacts with women RPF recruits at RPF Zonal Training Institute, Valsad

National Academy Of Indian Railways, Vadodara celebrates its 70th Foundation Day

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurates Molecular RT-PCR facility at Jagjivan Ram Hospital

Western Railway kick starts chikoo traffic after 15 years with 1st Kisan Rail Special Train from Mumbai Central Division

