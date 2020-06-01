Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Gujarat CM felicitates team WR under the able leadership of GM Alok Kansal for the successful running of Shramik Special trains

Western Railway runs 5463 rakes of goods trains to supply 10.72 million tonnes of commodities

Western Railway operates 270 parcel special trains & 39 milk rakes across the country

Despite lockdown, Western Railway transports 50,000 tonnes essentials through its parcel special trains

Western Railway celebrates World Environment Day

Western Railway runs 260 parcel special & 37 milk special trains during lockdown

Western Railway to run five more parcel special trains with 82 trips

More than 18.23 lakh migrant labourers transported in Western Railway’s 1214 Shramik Specials

