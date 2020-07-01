Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Sumit Thakur takes over as new Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway

WR’s Lower Parel workshop pioneer over Indian Rlys, in adopting drone technology for disinfection as a part of monsoon precautions

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, WR transports more than 74,000 tonnes of essentials through its 392 parcel spl trains

Western Railway pays tributes to the departed souls of the 7/11 train bomb blast victims

Western Railway transports 17.84 mn tonnes through 8687 rakes of goods trains

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WR refunds Rs. 392 cr for cancelled tickets

Despite pandemic, WR transports more than 73,000 tonnes of essentials through 389 parcel spl trains

Despite tough challenges, WR transports 17.47 mn tonnes through 8513 rakes of goods trains

