Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurates Molecular RT-PCR facility at Jagjivan Ram Hospital

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurates Molecular RT-PCR facility at Jagjivan Ram Hospital

Western Railway kick starts chikoo traffic after 15 years with 1st Kisan Rail Special Train from Mumbai Central Division

Western Railway kick starts chikoo traffic after 15 years with 1st Kisan Rail Special Train from Mumbai Central Division

Two RPF personnel of Western Railway to receive the prestigious Indian Police Medal for their meritorious services

Two RPF personnel of Western Railway to receive the prestigious Indian Police Medal for their meritorious services

Western Railway celebrates 72nd Republic Day

Western Railway celebrates 72nd Republic Day

Western Railway runs 832 parcel special trains till date to keep the supply moving

Western Railway runs 832 parcel special trains till date to keep the supply moving

Western Railway implements rigorous sanitization methods to ensure safe travel for passengers

Western Railway implements rigorous sanitization methods to ensure safe travel for passengers

History created with seamless rail connectivity to the world's tallest Statue Of Unity in Kevadiya

History created with seamless rail connectivity to the world's tallest Statue Of Unity in Kevadiya

Western Railway crosses last year’s cumulative freight loading, loads 61.24 mn tonnes in 2020-21

Western Railway crosses last year’s cumulative freight loading, loads 61.24 mn tonnes in 2020-21

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in