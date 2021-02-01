Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Cancer Awareness Week observed at Jagjivan Ram Hospital of Western Railway

Cancer Awareness Week observed at Jagjivan Ram Hospital of Western Railway

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducts an inspection in Ratlam Division to review ongoing works

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducts an inspection in Ratlam Division to review ongoing works

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurates centralized VSS control room at Churchgate

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway inaugurates centralized VSS control room at Churchgate

Kiosk for sanitisation & wrapping of luggage inaugurated at Mumbai Central station

Kiosk for sanitisation & wrapping of luggage inaugurated at Mumbai Central station

Western Railway holds ‘Samvad’ on digital platform - web conference with freight customers

Western Railway holds ‘Samvad’ on digital platform - web conference with freight customers

Alok Kansal, GM, Western Railway, conducts inspection of Jalgaon-Nandurbar section of Mumbai division

Alok Kansal, GM, Western Railway, conducts inspection of Jalgaon-Nandurbar section of Mumbai division

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway applauds Women power in RPF’s passing out parade ceremony at Valsad Training Centre

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway applauds Women power in RPF’s passing out parade ceremony at Valsad Training Centre

WRWWO President visits and interacts with women RPF recruits at RPF Zonal Training Institute, Valsad

WRWWO President visits and interacts with women RPF recruits at RPF Zonal Training Institute, Valsad

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in