1200 Shramik Special trains by Western Railway transports more than 18 lakh migrants

Western Railway transports 4966 rakes of goods trains with 10.18 mn tonnes of essentials

Western Railway successfully runs 1162 Shramik Special trains, ferries 17.42 lakh migrants

Western Railway begins the restoration of more passenger services with 14 trains from Mumbai, Surat & Ahmedabad

17.98 lakh migrant labourers and their families carried to their hometown by 1197 Shramik special trains of Western Railway

Western Railway’s Mission Food Distribution also successful in Shramik Special Trains

WR, CR run 22 special passenger trains on Monday

WR runs 274 parcel special trains for transportation of 41K tonnes of essential commodities

