Western Coalfields Ltd (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

WCL slashes coal auction price of specific mines

WCL slashes coal auction price of specific mines

WCL surpasses target with record Coal Production

WCL surpasses target with record Coal Production

WCL energises Nation to fight COVID19

WCL energises Nation to fight COVID19

Coal Secretary praises WCL performance

Coal Secretary praises WCL performance

WCL increases cheaper doorstep coal to power plants

WCL increases cheaper doorstep coal to power plants

WCL bags NCST Leadership Award - 2020

WCL bags NCST Leadership Award - 2020

Team WCL celebrates Republic Day

Team WCL celebrates Republic Day

WCL CMD honoured with IMMA Excellence Award

WCL CMD honoured with IMMA Excellence Award

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in