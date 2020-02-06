VIT Chennai organises Vibrance 2020

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President, VIT, said that over 160 programmes will form of the festival. Over 10,000 participants from prestigious institutions from all over India will be competing during the course of the three-day event.

Dr. Viswanathan said that the inaugural day will feature a performance by noted music composer Devi Sri Prasad in the presence of Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla and actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be the Chief Guest at the Valedictory Day on Saturday, February 8. Vibrance 2020 will also feature performances by international dance troup Shraey Khanna and artists DJ Joshi and DJ Rink

Speaking about the event, students of different committees said that an important highlight of Vibrance 2020 was Silent Disco by Silent Owl – among the first such event to be held in a cultural festival of this magnitude. They added that the budget of the festival was around Rs. 57 lakh.

The sports events as part of Vibrance 2020 began last week and they included Hockey, Volleyball, Throwball, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Tennis and Cyclathon. A marathon will be held on the morning of the inaugural day – Thursday, February 6.

Dr. Anand A.Samuel, Vice Chancellor, VIT, said that since its inception in 2010, VIT Chennai had grown to its current student strength of 9,300, including over 1,000 Ph.D students – a pointer to the importance to research by VIT. Dr. P.K.Manoharan, Additional Registrar, VIT Chennai, was also present.