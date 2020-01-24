VICCO continues to build entrepreneurial momentum in Direct Selling Industry

The Empower Awards were launched in 2016 by the CMD of Empower Trainers Private Limited, Ghanshyam Kolambe to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional work by the tribalizers of the entrepreneurial world in the face of ever- increasing competition. After four years of great success, the company for the 5th year running continues the custom of felicitating the achievers from the business landscape in the direct selling industry.

Extending his thanks to Ghanshyam for the invitation, Sanjeev said, “I am truly humbled to be sharing space here with some of the most visionary entrepreneurs, Industry stalwarts, Business houses and numerous associated partners across a myriad of industries. To be sharing my experiences in an event that focuses on subjects like entrepreneurship and innovation is a matter of immense pleasure and pride for me as this is the subject I live and breathe each moment”.

He also added, “I would like to applaud Ghanshyam Kolambe for all his efforts and hard work that he keeps putting into organizing events like this with the sole aim of recognizing the efforts of all budding and established entrepreneurs in the direct selling industry through its annual award programs. Bringing 200 Plus Direct Selling Companies, CMD's, MD's, Directors, Software Companies, Leaders & Networkers, Product Suppliers, Businessman all under one roof is nothing short of “a stroke of genius”. And for me, to be able to address some of the most innovative minds across the country is a great privilege”.

The other dignified personalities that this dazzling event showcased included Sunil Raut, Member of Maharashtra Legislative assembly; Anant Geete, Ex-member of Parliament (M.P.) and Ex. Union Cabinet Minister; Rockson Watkar, Bollywood Actor; Rakesh, Chairman of Prime Flix OTT Platform; Rishikant Bhai Shinde, Mathadi Kamgar Neta; Abhijeet Rane, President Dhadak Kamgar Union and Editor Mumbai Mitra Newspaper; Sanjeev Gupta, CEO Global Advertisers; Vivek Michael Cross (ERROL), Bollywood Industry Executive Producer.

Amongst the numerous prestigious awards, the Best Spiritual Business Coach Award 2020 was conferred upon Shashikant Khamkar.

The other “2020 Direct Selling awards categories” included Crorepati Award in Direct Selling, Business Entrepreneurs Award, Champion Direct Selling Company Award, Best Product Supplier Award, Best Trainer Award, Best Direct Selling Software Award.

As a strong advocate of “network marketing and direct selling industry, he said, “It’s 2020. And technology is at its all-time high. In this high paced technological era, where target audiences are easily approachable through social media and other digital contact tools, direct selling has evolved into a go-to strategy for all, from budding businesses to established enterprises. To encourage and support this industry is the need of the hour”.

In Sanjeev’s opinion, Network Marketing is "the 21st-century business" providing self-employment opportunities to India's large workforce. Apart from providing income opportunities, it provides a myriad of skills in sales, management, human behaviour and speaking which are quite beneficial outside the industry too.

Felicitating the top players, Sanjeev said, “The route from an idea to a well-established business is a turbulent one. For all the entrepreneurial plungers who intend to dip their toes in this entrepreneurial world, the only reason behind the leap should be passion. There should be no other reason to become an entrepreneur. As I too started my journey as a young entrepreneur from Mumbai who was passed on the baton in 1986, I know firsthand about the time, energy and efforts that go into starting a business. So, unless you are truly fueled by the passion to do so, don’t jump into it”.

Further laying stress on the importance of perseverance and faith, he added, “Entrepreneurship is not an overnight or few months game. There will be times in your journey when you will feel like throwing in the towel and giving up. The key is to keep pushing through. Drape yourself in faith and keep marching ahead. As long as you are driven by passion and wrapped in unshakeable faith, there is no stopping you”.

The way Sanjeev unfolded VICCO’s journey was captivating beyond words.

Sharing his bit about his Entrepreneurial Journey and the hard- learned lessons through his voyage of “building VICCO as one of the most sought-after brand on a global level, he said, "I hope that the two cents I just shared here helps make the journey of all the aspiring entrepreneurs trouble-free and less bumpy and I truly wish you all the best in all your hereafter endeavours. May you soar the greatest of altitudes and leave a lasting impact”.

As a concluding note, he once again congratulated all the awardees on their prestigious wins and said, “I also hope that the wonderful initiative like this by Ghanshyam Kolambe keeps gaining momentum to change the lives of millions for better.