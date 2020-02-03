UCO Bank MD and ED visit Mumbai

UCO Bank

Addressing the staff meeting organized by UCO Bank in Mumbai, Mr. Atul Kumar Goyal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank said that UCO Bank is on the path of continuous progress. Its performance has improved day by day and soon it will be counted among the top banks of the country.

He informed that the Government of India has also recognized the strength and capability of the bank. UCO Bank has been appointed as the chief convenor by the government for door step banking service. It has been made a member in several important committees of the banking sector. In his address Shri Ajay Vyas, Executive Director of the bank said that the digital products of the bank have been highly appreciated in the entire banking sector and keeping in mind the convenience of customers, new features have been added to them so that we can keep up with the technology and time To provide better customer service to its respected customers. He said that various loan schemes of the bank are also very attractive in terms of interest rates and we should make customers aware of these schemes. At the outset of the meeting, Mr. H.K. Arora, Circle Head, Mumbai welcomed the top executives of the bank and assured them that all our staff members are committed to provide excellent customer service to the customers. On this occasion, the MD and CEO and Executive Director of the bank invited their views from the staff members and discussed their suggestions in detail. A large number of staff members of UCO Bank's Mumbai branches were present at the meeting.

