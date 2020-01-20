Three stations of SWR’s Hubballi Division bag ISO 14001- 2015 Certification

The ISO 14001-2015 (Environmental Management System) certificates of all there above mentioned Railway stations have been awarded to Hubballi Division of South Western Railway by Representatives of "International Management System Certification".

This certificate is issued after complying the guidelines provided by ' National Green Tribunal (NGT)’ and set by the ‘International Organization for Standardization (ISO)'. The certification is valid up to three years.

This certificate is awarded for providing prescribed amenities and allied services at Railway Station premises i.e. reserved lounge, waiting rooms, refreshment rooms, hygienic drinking water and sanitation and managing waste generated in an environmental friendly manner.

Yearly audit will be conducted at the three stations for enriching upkeep of amenities as per standard. As for in Hubballi Division only Hubballi station is IMS (ISO 14001-2015 Environmental Management System) certified. With addition of three stations number of stations that are IMS certified in Hubballi Division increased to four.

S.K Jha, ADRM/Gen/Hubballi, S.K Bhattacharya, Sr. DEnHM/Hubballi, Virendra Sharma, Representative of International Management System Certification (IMSC), Vadodara and other officers were present.