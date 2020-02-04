SWR’s action plan helps Hubballi Station turn passenger friendly

Various entry/exit points of the stations, that have more than two entry/exit gates, have been provided with Gate numbers. The directional boards on Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) to indicate the direction of platform/entry/exit gates have also been provided. This initiative has been implemented for the first time at Hubballi Railway station of Hubballi division of South Western Railway. It would further to be extended to all the major stations in the zone in a phased manner.

The South side of Hubballi station (Station Road side) is named as Terminal -I and all three entry/exit were given as Gate -1, Gate-2 & Gate -3. North side of the station i.e. Gadag road as Terminal – 2 and the entrance to station i.e. Foot Over Bridge on Gadag Road is given as Gate No - 4.

This arrangement will facilitate the passengers for easy navigation at the station, and also to guide the Public, Cab drivers etc., either to receive or see off the passengers. This will also facilitate the Railway Administration to guide their own staff in normal as well as emergency situations for instant communication.