SWR (Corporate Corner)

SWR distributes grocery kits to Railway Sahayaks

SWR takes up regirdering of Tunga Bridge during lockdown

SWR, e-commerce conglomerate come together to facilitate smooth and quick transport of essential commodities

Demand for parcel trains pick up on SWR

South Western Railway serves 2.26 lakh meals during lockdown

SWR’s retired railway employee stitches masks for railway staff

SWR intensifies track maintenance during the lockdown

Fever clinics set up in railway hospitals at Hubballi, Bengaluru And Mysuru

