SWR supports fight against cancer

By FPJ Bureau

South Western Railway today lit up Hubballi Railway Station in colours of Orange and Blue on 3rd February, the eve of 4th February “World Cancer Day” in honour of all Cancer Survivors, those fighting Cancer and those who have lost their battle with Cancer.

This was done in collaboration with “HCG NMR Cancer Centre” to create awareness among the travelling public to mark World Cancer Day.

A programme has been conducted at the Hubballi Railway Station today starts at 7 Pm. On this occasion Ajay Kumar Singh GM/SWR, Prashant Kumar Mishra, AGM/SWR, Arvind Malkhede, DRM, Hubballi, Dr Shobha Jagannath, ACMD/SWR from Railways and Dr Prasad Gunari, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Dr. Sanjay Mishra, Consultant Radiation Oncology and Dr Jaikishan Agiwal, CCO from HCG NMR Cancer center, Hubballi were present.

SWR also takes this opportunity to express gratitude for the dedicated researchers and medical professions who by their care and treatment are making it possible for cancer victims to lead a normal life.

