SWR (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

SWR, RPF, IRCTC contribute their bit to feed the hungry

SWR, RPF, IRCTC contribute their bit to feed the hungry

Social Responsibility measures by railway fraternity during lockdown

Social Responsibility measures by railway fraternity during lockdown

MoSR Suresh Angadi inspects isolation wards / quarantine hubs at Hubballi workshop

MoSR Suresh Angadi inspects isolation wards / quarantine hubs at Hubballi workshop

270 coaches on SWR ready to serve as isolation wards / quarantine hubs

270 coaches on SWR ready to serve as isolation wards / quarantine hubs

Commercial branch of SWR distributes groceries to labourers

Commercial branch of SWR distributes groceries to labourers

SWR moves 41 wagons of bhoosa (Fodder & Husk) from Haveri to Ranoli for livestock

SWR moves 41 wagons of bhoosa (Fodder & Husk) from Haveri to Ranoli for livestock

MoS Rlys distributes groceries to cleaning staff and porters at Belagavi Station

MoS Rlys distributes groceries to cleaning staff and porters at Belagavi Station

Commendable work by SWR’s Hubballi division during Covid-19 crisis

Commendable work by SWR’s Hubballi division during Covid-19 crisis

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in