SWR officials inspect the progress of works at Belagavi station building and yard development

Rail Soudha, SWR Headquarters gets an uplift with gardens and fountains on the occasion of 65th Railway Week celebrations

South Western Railway General Manager conducts an annual inspection of Central workshop, Ashokapuram

South Western Railway Sports Association organizes cricket match between South Western Railway Headquarters and South Western Railway Hubballi division

South Western Railway launches Integrity Pool

Commissioner of Railway, Safety inspects doubling works between Unkal and Dharwad of Hubballi division of South Western Railway

South Western Railway reuses scrap sleepers and rails in ghat section

South Western Railway’s Unkal and Dharwad (17 Km) line doubled

