SWR (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

SWR inducts first batch of lady sub-inspectors of RPF

SWR inducts first batch of lady sub-inspectors of RPF

157 parcel trains run on SWR carrying essentials

157 parcel trains run on SWR carrying essentials

SWR runs first long haul train between Hosapete and Tinaighat

SWR runs first long haul train between Hosapete and Tinaighat

MOSR Suresh Angadi reviews Londa-Miraj and Gadag-Hotgi Doubling project

MOSR Suresh Angadi reviews Londa-Miraj and Gadag-Hotgi Doubling project

SWR Railway Protection team busted a gang involved in thefts of batteries from railway coaches

SWR Railway Protection team busted a gang involved in thefts of batteries from railway coaches

SWR convenes webinar of parcel customers on July 16

SWR convenes webinar of parcel customers on July 16

Vipul Kumar, IRSE takes over as Principal Chief Engineer, SWR

Vipul Kumar, IRSE takes over as Principal Chief Engineer, SWR

Suresh Angadi, MoSR conducts review meeting on Bagalkot-Khajjidoni new railway line project

Suresh Angadi, MoSR conducts review meeting on Bagalkot-Khajjidoni new railway line project

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in