SWR (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

SWRWWO of Hubballi Division distributes groceries to needy people

SWRWWO of Hubballi Division distributes groceries to needy people

SWR gears up to convert 300 coaches into isolation wards/quarantine hubs

SWR gears up to convert 300 coaches into isolation wards/quarantine hubs

RPF distributes food items to railway porters

RPF distributes food items to railway porters

SWR’s Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi starts manufacturing masks and protective gowns

SWR’s Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi starts manufacturing masks and protective gowns

SWR’s Diesel Loco Shed, Hubballi starts manufacturing hand sanitizers

SWR’s Diesel Loco Shed, Hubballi starts manufacturing hand sanitizers

SWR’s Bengaluru division produces sanitizers to supplement its needs

SWR’s Bengaluru division produces sanitizers to supplement its needs

SWR ensures the transportation of essential commodities

SWR ensures the transportation of essential commodities

SWR conducts mock drill at Railway Hospital to handle emergency response for Covid-19

SWR conducts mock drill at Railway Hospital to handle emergency response for Covid-19

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in