SWR first zone to complete Phase-I of video surveillance system

Railway Board has approved works for provision of Video Surveillance System (VSS) covering 983 stations over Indian Railways (31 stations on SWR) under Nirbhaya funds. This year a budget of Rs.250 Cr. has been allotted for this work in Indian Railways. The work of provision of VSS is being executed by Railtel.

In Phase-I that is targeted for completion by March 2020, SWR was given a target of 9 stations to commission CCTV surveillance system. The 9 locations Commissioned with Video Surveillance system (CCTV) are (1) Ballari with 33 Cameras, (2) Belagavi with 36 Cameras, (3) Vasco-Da Gama with 36 Cameras (4) Bengaluru Cant with 21 Cameras, (5) Bangarapet with 36 Cameras,(6) Hassan with 36 Camera (7) Krishnarajpuram with 25 Cameras (8) Shivamoga Town with 24 cameras and (9) Sri Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam with 20 Cameras. SWR is the first Zone in Indian Railway to have completed the work in Phase-I.

Integrated security System comprising of CCTV System, Baggage Scanner at entry points has already been installed at Bengaluru, Mysuru & Yesvantpur before the provision of VSS at 9 stations. CCTV cameras were earlier functional at (1) Hubballi with 54 Cameras (VSS 10 cameras under Nirbhaya fund), (2) Hosapete with 19 Cameras, (3) Koppal with 8 Cameras, (4) Londa with 13 Cameras, (5) Castle Rock with 10 Cameras, (6) Vijayapura with 6 Cameras, (7) Dharwad with 6 Cameras, (8) Gadag with 2 Cameras, (9) Bengaluru with 71 Cameras, (10) Yeshwantpur with 35 Cameras & (11) Mysuru with 34 Cameras. Now after completion of Phase – I of VSS, SWR has functional CCTV at 20 stations over the Zone.

In Phase 2, Video Surveillance System (CCTV) are planned to cover 21 more stations which include 1) Arsikere, 2) Bagalkot, 3) Banswadi, 4) Bhadravathi, 5) Vijayapura, 6) Birur 7) Gadag 8) Harihar 9) Haveri 10) Hindupur, 11) Hosapete 12) Hosur, 13) Koppal 14) Londa 15) Mandya, 16) Thorngallu, 17) Tumkur, 18) Yelhanka, 19) Davanagere 20) Dharwad & 21) Kengeri. The same will be done in 2020-21.

Security personnel can monitor these cameras 24x7 not only from station control rooms but also from Divisional Central Security control Rooms located at Divisional HQ, i.e, Hubballi, Mysuru and Bengaluru. This system has the features of Video surveillance, face detection, detection of left over luggage etc. This will enhance security at strategic locations such as Station entry, Platforms, Reservation Counter, Foot Over Bridges, Yard & Parcel office. Recording of all the cameras will be stored in hard disk upto 30 days and can be retrieved at a later date for analysis.