SWR (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

SWR commissions doubling project between Lachyan-Hotgi

SWR commissions doubling project between Lachyan-Hotgi

MDTC Dharwad conducts examinations

MDTC Dharwad conducts examinations

Vintage clock repaired and installed at Mysuru Railway station

Vintage clock repaired and installed at Mysuru Railway station

SWR inducts first batch of lady sub-inspectors of RPF

SWR inducts first batch of lady sub-inspectors of RPF

157 parcel trains run on SWR carrying essentials

157 parcel trains run on SWR carrying essentials

SWR runs first long haul train between Hosapete and Tinaighat

SWR runs first long haul train between Hosapete and Tinaighat

MOSR Suresh Angadi reviews Londa-Miraj and Gadag-Hotgi Doubling project

MOSR Suresh Angadi reviews Londa-Miraj and Gadag-Hotgi Doubling project

SWR Railway Protection team busted a gang involved in thefts of batteries from railway coaches

SWR Railway Protection team busted a gang involved in thefts of batteries from railway coaches

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in