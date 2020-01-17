Statue Of Kittur Rani Chennama and display electric loco unveiled at “Rail Soudha” of SWR

To instill a sense of patriotism and to give a facelift Sujatha Singh, President SWRWWO unveiled the statue of Kittur Rani Chennama at the entrance of “Rail Soudha”. The statue is 12 feet heigh and weighing 5,000 Kg made of Cement with metal colour. The cost of the statue is approx Rs. 2.86 lakhs.

Later, B G Mallya, PCEE inaugurated the loco in the presence of Ajay Kumar Singh, GM/SWR, P.K. Mishra, AGM/SWR, Vijay Agarwal, PCE, Hari Shankar Verma, PCOM, Shiv Raj Singh, PCCM, P Ravi Kumar, PCME, Arvind Malkhede, DRM/UBL. Other senior officers and staff of SWR witnessed the inauguration of the 37 year old decommissioned loco “Garuda” on the Rail Soudha premises for display purpose. This Electric Locomotive 21320, WAM-4 (6P) was commissioned in 1982 on SE Railway. The weight of the Locomotive is 112.8 Tonnes and has covered over 44 lakh Km before it was taken out of operation in 2019. This electric Loco is of Co-Co Design (6 axles) of Trimount Cast Frame.