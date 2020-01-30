South Western Railway Celebrates 71st Republic Day

In his address, Ajay Kumar Singh said that Performance of SWR in the current year till the end of the third quarter is encouraging. The Gross earnings till end of December, 2019 are Rs. 4,341 Crore, that is Rs. 22 Crore more than that of last year. During this period, we achieved loading of 27 Million Tonnes of freight which is 1% more than last year & carried around 5 Lakh passengers per day.

On Passenger front, this year turned out to be historical with record number of introduction of new train services. 5 pairs of new train services & 15 pairs of Tatkal special trains have been introduced on SWR. In addition 3 pairs of train services have been extended and frequency of one train increased. 101 pairs of Suvidha Trains were also run. SWR recorded improvement of punctuality in recent months in spite of tremendous number of infrastructure works of doubling and other track renewal & maintenance works. 70 Permanent Speed Restrictions (PSR) have been relaxed this year as against a target of 24. Sectional speed has been increased on 408 Km in this Railway to runs train in this Railway. 226 RKM of SWR, to run trains at 110 KMPH.

After Suresh Angadi Ji has taken over as MoSR, special thrust is being given to upgrade infrastructure and line capacity on SWR. This year 266 km of doubling on the main routes is planned for commissioning. 106 km of doubling which includes the 23 Km between Binkadakatti and Harlapur completed recently has been commissioned so far. 76 km of electrification is also completed so far and 390 Km is planned to be electrified by the end of this year.

Highest priority is accorded to safety in Railway operations. 3 Road Over bridges and 67 RUB/Subways have been constructed during this financial year. 60 manned LC gates have also been closed so far this year against a target of 84. In order to enhance security at Railway stations, Video Surveillance System (VSS) at stations was planned by Railway Board. SWR is the first zone to commission VSS in 9 stations. Fast and free Wi-Fi has been provided in 308 stations. Integrated Management System Certificate has been awarded to 4 stations at Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi and Vasco-da-gama of Hubballi Division. During this financial year till November 2019, 3,663 Group C and Group D Staff were recruited through RRB/RRC in SWR.

After the address of Chief Guest, a colorful cultural programme was performed by railway employees. March past has been conducted with RPF Contingents from Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions, Civil Defence, Scouts and Guides.

On this occasion Ajay Kumar Singh, GM/SWR along with Smt. Sujata Singh, President South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization distributed fruits, biscuits etc. to the patients of Railway Hospital, Hubballi. A water purifier and a printer was also donated by the SWRWWO.

P.K. Mishra, Additional General Manager; Smt. Sujata Singh, President of South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization, Other Principal Head of Departments, Sr. Officers and staff in large number along with their family members attended the function.